Richard Mdluli back court for corruption case

JOHANNESBURG - Former top cop Richard Mdluli returns to court on Tuesday for his corruption case.

Mdluli and his co-accused, former supply chain manager Heine Barnard and erstwhile chief financial officer Solomon Lazarus, are facing charges of corruption, fraud and theft. In addition, Barnard has been charged with defeating the administration of justice.

The allegations against them include the “gross abuse” of the secret services account, a slush fund used to bankroll covert Crime Intelligence operations.

It was, according to the State, used to foot the bill for private trips to China and Singapore.

It’s also alleged that properties intended to house witnesses under state protection, were converted for “personal use” and that Mdluli leased his own private residence out to the state in order to pay his bond.

The case was last in court last month when it was postponed to 11 October for Mdluli to provide an update on his efforts to review the SAPS decision not to cover his legal fees.

In January, the SAPS denied Mdluli’s application, saying that their position was that the charges he was facing did not relate to the execution of his duties.

As a result, they said, it wasn’t in the State’s interest, nor that of the public, to foot his legal bills.

Mdluli now wants to review the decision, though.

The case was on the last occasion also postponed to give Mdluli a chance to respond to the pre-trial agenda, which sets out the issues that need to be resolved before the case can be set down for trial.