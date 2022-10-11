Palesa Moloi | Justin Bonello spoke to Pippa Hudson on CapeTalk about a new and serene destination in Red Cederberg.

Justin Bonello, a South Africa chef, writer, television personality, producer and former judge of the Ultimate Braai Master series invited people to come to the Cederberg to enjoy some peace and quiet and away from the busy rushed life of the city.

It's one of those places that is free from stimulation pollution, it's one of the historic farmsteads - it's right at the backside of the Cederberg and I feel very privileged and lucky to be the custodian, not only of the farm but of the surrounds as well. It's right in the heart of the Cederberg wilderness. It got 150 years of history in the farm and my kitchen... Justin Bonello on CapeTalk - Lunch with Pippa Hudson

The Red Cederberg is an accommodation located just 3 km's past Matjiesriver in the Western Cape. There is no electricity, meaning your peace will not be disturbed. This will allow for the person visiting to spend time with their selves as they rejuvenate and relax, and you can also enjoy stargazing and a well-prepared gourmet.

The gourmet meals are prepared on a fire with the idea of taking the visitor back in time. They can make their own orange juice in the morning and grind their own coffee.

If you are a person looking for an escape or a place to relax without any distraction or being rushed, Justin Bonello invites you to come to the Red Cederberg for an experience that will have you feeling at ease and spiritually happy.

I want to take you back in time when food was ritual... I want you to learn how to breathe again... Justin Bonello commented during Lunch with Pippa Hudson on CapeTalk

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Red Cederberg promises to be an intimate escape to recuperate