Protesting Transnet workers in CT: We’ll return to work after getting fair offer

The parastatal has offered increases of between 4% and 5% and talks are expected to reconvene at the CCMA on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Transnet workers protesting in Cape Town said on Tuesday only a reasonable wage offer would get them back to work.

Striking workers were demonstrating at the Transnet head office in Cape Town.

The parastatal has offered increases of between 4% and 5% and talks are expected to reconvene at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) on Tuesday.

The United Transport & Allied Trade Union’s Monifah English said they would not be intimidated and only once Transnet management had a reasonable offer would workers be ready to listen.

"In our proposal we have asked for a no retrenchment clause clearly, and like we are saying, this has been the voice and the strive of the people saying give us a reasonable increase,” he said.

Transnet’s Phyllis Difeto said the strike had severely impacted operations, but work continued with limited staff.

"I can confirm that the Port of Cape Town has invoked its business continue according to the management plan and activated its management centre in order to monitor the situation."

Workers said the strike will continue until the employer responds with a reasonable living wage.