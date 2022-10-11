Proposed electoral bill placing 2024 elections at risk - civil society groups

Organisations including the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, Defend our Democracy and Rivonia Circle launched a national campaign against the bill.

CAPE TOWN - A group of civil society organisations on Monday accused Parliament of placing the 2024 general elections at risk with a proposed electoral amendment bill.

Organisations including the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, Defend our Democracy and Rivonia Circle launched a national campaign against the bill.

They argued that the bill was unfair and would disadvantage independent candidates if passed into law.

Celiwe Shivambu from Defend our Democracy said the bill went against the principle of electoral reform.

“The bill does little to change the current system where elected representatives account to their parties rather to the public.”

Lukhona Mnguni from the Rivonia Circle said attempts to make Parliament change the bill had, so far, not yielded no results.

“Once more, Parliament is walking back our democracy by insisting on an unconstitutional electoral amendment bill. Only the people can stop this rogue behaviour,” Mnguni said.

Parliament has until December 2022 to finalise the bill.

Organisations against the bill said they have planned a series of protests and workshops across the country over the next months.