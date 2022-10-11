Police Minister briefed on illegal mining in NW

Police Minister Bheki Cele was in Stilfontein on Tuesday to be briefed on a breakthrough in investigations into illegal mining in the North West.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele was in Stilfontein in the North West on Tuesday where he was due to be briefed by the SA Police Service (Saps) on illegal mining operations in the area.

His visit followed a take-down operation involving various policing units.

Officers arrested 20 illegal miners and seized 24 firearms, several boxes of ammunition, explosives and cash on Monday.

Cele, who was joined by national police commissioner Fannie Masemola and Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya, was expected to meet with Saps at the Stilfontein police station.

The delegation was then expected to make its way to the illegal mines to assess the crime scene.

The illegal mines are believed to be part of a bigger operation and police have not ruled out the possibility of more arrests.

The 20 suspects are expected to appear at the Stilfontein Magistrates Court on Wednesday.