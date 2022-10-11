Parly wants action against SABC execs for billions in irregular expenditure

The Auditor-General agreed the SABC and other entities in the communications portfolio were not moving fast enough to hold officials accountable.

CAPE TOWN - Parliamentarians on Tuesday said they wanted action to be taken against South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) officials and executives for billions in irregular expenditure that's led to qualified audit outcomes.

The office of the Auditor General briefed members of parliament on the audit outcomes of entities in the communication department, raising several red flags.

The AG’s Andries Sekgetho said institutions in the department have performed poorly including the SABC.

“Unfortunately, you will see a bit of a regression overall having had five institutions that have regressed in terms of their overall audit outcomes.”

Committee members like Dianne Kohler Barnard asked why no action was being taken about officials responsible.

“So, the same people who have spent hundreds of millions on irregular expenditure, for example, with some entities billions, nothing happens to them. They just go on working there, CFO goes on.”

The department said court processes were delaying their internal processes to recover funds and initiate “consequence management”.