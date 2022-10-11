Non-profit sector objects to anti-money laundering amendments

Government is currently racing against the clock to avoid being grey listed by global anti-money laundering watchdog, the Financial Action Task Force.

CAPE TOWN - The non-profit sector is up in arms over proposed changes to a raft of laws that seek to combat money laundering and terrorism financing.

Making submissions to Parliament, the non-profit sector on Tuesday said amending the law that governed them would have a detrimental impact on their funding and their work.

Government has until February 2023 to convince the Financial Action Task Force that it is meeting international anti-money laundering standards.

It is estimated around R17 billion flows into the country from international sources annually to support the non-profit sector.

NPO Working Group’s Nicole Copley said it was understandable the proposed Bill was both needed and urgent. But an amendment that would make it compulsory even for voluntary associations to register themselves was unworkable.

“We are going to have overreaction from the banking sector. Bank accounts will be frozen, and that’s where non-profits will be hardest hit from a local side. From the other side [it will be] funding.”

Daniella Ellerbeck from For South Africa said the right to freedom of religion would also be impacted by mandatory registration.

“This is state regulation of religion that violates all the constitutional rights as well as undercutting the doctrine of entanglement.”

NGOs asked Parliament to extend the public consultation period, saying 10 days was not enough.