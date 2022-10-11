Nehawu warns of possible industrial action amid ongoing wage dispute with govt

Government's 3% wage increment offer to trade unions lapsed at the Bargaining Council this week, with most unions having rejected it.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) said on Tuesday it was preparing for possible industrial action on the ongoing salary disputes between the state and public servants.

Government's 3% wage increment offer to trade unions lapsed at the Bargaining Council this week, with most unions having rejected it.

This prompted government and aggrieved unions to enter into a dispute resolution process at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration.

ALSO READ:

The Congress of South African Trade Union’s largest affiliate, Nehawu, was among the unions that rejected government’s wage offer.

Nehawu’s Lwazi Nkolonzi told Eyewitness News that they were not prepared to accept any offer below the headline inflation rate which was at 7.6%.

“We are awaiting a conciliation hearing… that will allow us to embark on an industrial action,” Nkolonzi said.

Meanwhile, the Public Servants Association said it was finalising picketing rules ahead of its own industrial action on the matter.

The union has already secured a certificate to strike from the Bargaining Council.