Mpho Phalatse vows to fight on to be reinstated as Joburg mayor

Phalatse was removed from office last month, after a vote of no confidence was tabled by minority parties in council.

CAPE TOWN - Former Johannesburg mayor, Mpho Phalatse says she will continue to fight in court to be reinstated as mayor of the city.

She says she is still legally the mayor of Johannesburg, and is heading to court to challenge the decision to remove her.

While many say she should let go of the mayoral position, Phalatse says she will continue to fight in court, and will wait for her reinstatement.

Phalatse says she cannot allow the city of gold be governed by what she calls the coalition of the corrupt, which she believes is led by a cabal who only want to steal.

She says her party, the Democratic Aliiance, is currently in talks with other parties in Joburg, to regroup and fight the ANC's return.

"I will not give up the fight. This has got nothing to do with power. It was never about power. We're still waiting for the courts to reinstate us into our rightful position of the legitimate government of this city", says Phalatse.

Her case will be heard in court on the 18th of October.