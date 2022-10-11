Massive explosion at Durban substation leaves half the city in the dark

The municipality warned residents that areas in the Northern, Western and Southern regions of the City are were without power late on Tuesday night

DURBAN: The eThekwini Municipality said on Tuesday night that an explosion at the 275kv Klaarwater major substation caused widespread power outage to about 50% of the city.

On its Twitter account, the municipality warned residents that areas in the northern, western and southern regions of the city would be without power.

The account went on to plead with locals to switch off unnecessary loads such as aircons and geysers, saying it would help restore supplies without overload trip outs.