NPA: Man faces one count of murder after six bodies found in Joburg building

Six decomposed bodies were discovered at a panel beater in a building in the Johannesburg CBD on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority says the man arrested this week following the discovery of six bodies has only been linked and charged with one murder.

The 20-year-old made his first appearance at the Johannesburg magistrates court on Tuesday with his face wrapped in a t-shirt.

Six bodies were discovered at a panel beater in the Johannesburg CBD on Sunday.

The state clarified that the man has only been charged with one murder, despite a total of six bodies being discovered.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonodwane says at this stage, the accused is only facing one charge of murder.

"At this stage, the evidence that we have in the docket only links the accused to one murder, hence he's facing one count of murder," says Mjonodwane.

The court has ruled that pictures if the suspect cannot be taken as he will be undergoing an identity parade next week.

The matter has been postponed to the 18th of October.