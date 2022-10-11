Man arrested in connection with death of Bonteheuwel teen Taytim Hendricks

Taytim Hendricks (18) died in hospital after she was hit apparently by a drunk and unlicenced driver in the area on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police have confirmed to Eyewitness News that a 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a Bonteheuwel matriculant.

It's alleged that the driver had stolen his father's car and drove the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Police said that he faced charges of reckless and negligent driving and culpable homicide.

He's due to appear in court on Tuesday.

Local ward councillor, Angus McKenzie: "The adult male that was the driver of a vehicle that knocked and killed Taytim Hendricks has been arrested. He will be charged. A full investigation will ensure that justice will be served effectively for the family, friends and people of Bonteheuwel for this heinous crime."

The suspect apparently crashed into a gate and then proceeded to speed down Bonteheuwel Avenue, when he lost control of the vehicle, knocking Hendricks and another man.

The teen was knocked with such impact that her body was flung on top of the roof of a house.

After hitting the pedestrians, the car then plowed into two properties along Bluegum Avenue.