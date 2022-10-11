Man arrested after 6 bodies found in Joburg building charged for 1 murder - NPA

The bodies of six women, believed to be sex workers, were discovered at a panel beater in the Johannesburg CBD on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says the man arrested this week following the discovery of six bodies has only been linked and charged with one murder.

The 20-year-old made his first appearance at the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday with his face wrapped in a T-shirt.

The bodies of six women, believed to be sex workers, were discovered at a panel beater in the Johannesburg CBD on Sunday.

The matter has been postponed to 18 October for an identity parade to be conducted over the next week.