Man arrested after 6 bodies found in Joburg building charged for 1 murder - NPA
The bodies of six women, believed to be sex workers, were discovered at a panel beater in the Johannesburg CBD on Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says the man arrested this week following the discovery of six bodies has only been linked and charged with one murder.
The 20-year-old made his first appearance at the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday with his face wrapped in a T-shirt.
The matter has been postponed to 18 October for an identity parade to be conducted over the next week.
The state has also clarified that the accused is actually 20 years old.
