Man arrested after 6 bodies found in Joburg building charged for 1 murder - NPA

The bodies of six women, believed to be sex workers, were discovered at a panel beater in the Johannesburg CBD on Sunday.

Picture: SAPS/facebook.com
11 October 2022 13:13

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says the man arrested this week following the discovery of six bodies has only been linked and charged with one murder.

The 20-year-old made his first appearance at the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday with his face wrapped in a T-shirt.

The matter has been postponed to 18 October for an identity parade to be conducted over the next week.

