KZN ANC backs Zuma over Downer removal, brands prosecutor as 'a racist'

Jacob Zuma has launched a case against Downer and News24 journalist Karyn Maughan, accusing them of leaking and publishing his medical records.

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal said it backs Jacob Zuma's wish to remove State prosecutor, Billy Downer, from his corruption case.

The ANC in the province has accused the two of being unprofessional.

The case against senior State prosecutor Downer and Maughan has been postponed to next year.

But the ANC in KZN addressed Jacob Zuma supporters outside the court.

The party claims the pair acted in an unethical manner.

Its provincial chairperson, Siboniso Duma: “He is a racist and hates black people and so is Karyn Maughan, who never considers us as people who deserve respect in reporting but has her own way of doing things.”

The party praised Zuma for bringing the case against the two.

The two are, however, fighting for the case to be struck from the roll, saying there is no substance to the charges against them.