Kenny Rice leads SA's 10-medal success at the 2022 World Surfski championships

'I just put my head down and I knew that I had the upper hand when we came back into the river mouth where it is shallow' - Kenny Rice leads the surfski charge.

At the recently concluded 2022 ICF Ocean Racing World Championships in Portugal, Team South Africa bagged a total of 10 medals, with Kenny Rice leading the charge winning the World Surfski crown on the final day.

It was the first full ICF Canoe Ocean Racing World Championships since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and featured many of the biggest global names in the sport.

Athletes from Australia and New Zealand, two of the strongest canoe ocean racing nations, made a welcome return to competition after missing last year’s titles because of travel restrictions.

South Africa’s Rice, who finished runner up to his older brother and double world champion Sean Rice at the world championships in 2019, edged past countryman Hank McGregor, Corey Hill and Mackenzie Hynard in tough mild downwind conditions over the 19,8 kilometer course from Viana do Castelo to Ofir beach in Esposende.

An elated Rice said after his win: "That was a solid race and I left it all on the line. I had a chat with my brother before the start and he said he wished he could have been here, so it is really nice to bring it back home for the Rice family.”

“I didn't ever really know it was mine," he added. "There was a tight pack and about 12 km in I thought I would be hunting for a top five.”

"As soon as it glassed over I realised that this is what I am good at. I just put my head down and I knew that I had the upper hand when we came back into the river mouth where it is shallow... I just kept saying to myself 'Shut the door! Shut the door!' so I am really chuffed to be able to do that," he said.

For teammate, McGregor, winning his second surfski world championship silver medal, he said: "I tried my best but lost it to a fast finishing Kenny Rice in the last two kilometers.”

In other results, Uli Hart retained his Under 23 world title with countryman Josh Fenn clinching silver in the same race.

Saskia Hockly successfully defended her title in the junior women's race, leading a South African one-two as Holly Smith finished second and Josh Smith added a fourth gold medal winning the junior men's title.

Three South African paddlers finished in the top four of the junior men's race, won by Smith, with Matt Coetzer grabbing the bronze medal and Luke le Roux finishing fourth.

Defending women's champion Michelle Burn raced onto the podium finishing third behind Australian Jemma Smith and New Zealander Danielle McKenzie.

"I had a great start and I was on Danielle Mackenzie's wave, but as soon as we exited the harbour I decided to go out deep to look for some bumps while the others pushed off to the left," said Burn after the race. "I don't think that was the right call."

"Then about 3 km from the finish I just hit the wall," she added "I am happy just to hang onto my third place," she added.

Nikki Birkett finished fourth in the women's race and Melanie van Niekerk seventh, Kira Bester added a silver medal to the team haul in the Under 23 women's race, with Jade Wilson racing well to finish fifth.

Numerous South African veteran and masters age group paddlers raced into the medals in the age categories, racing against a field of over 350 paddlers in total.

Podium contender Jenna Nisbet was forced to withdraw just before the start after testing positive for Covid-19 contracted at the marathon worlds last weekend.

SUMMARY OF WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS

Senior men

1 Kenny Rice RSA 1:17:10.78

2 Hank McGregor RSA 1:17:22.18

3 Mackenzie Hynard AUS 1:17:48.03

8 Nicky Notten RSA 1:20:06.31

10 Jasper Mocké 1:21:11.10

Senior women

1 Jemma Smith AUS 1:26:05.45

2 Danielle McKenzie NZL 1:27:31.06

3 Michelle Burn RSA 1:28:14.78

4 Nikki Birkett RSA 1:30:19.52

7 Melanie van Niekerk RSA 1:31:42.54

11 Candice Murray RSA 1:34:08.24

Under 23 men

1 Uli Hart RSA 1:18:43.76

2 Josh Fenn RSA 1:18:59.75

3 Bernardo Pereira POR 1:20:29.84

5 Daniel Jacobs RSA 1:23:11.82

13 Dyllan Farrell RSA 1:26:49.17

Under 23 women

1 Ana Swetish USA 1:30:37.36

2 Kira Bester RSA 1:32:13.07

3 Roisin Cahill IRE 1:35:06.34

5 Jade Wilson RSA 1:37:11.01

Junior men

1 Joshua Smith RSA 1:22:59.43

2 Marin Lanee FRA 1:24:03.01

3 Matthew Coetzer RSA 1:25:19.95

4 Luke Le Roux RSA 1:26:09.31

9 Joshua Simpkins RSA 1:28:47.69

12 Levi Mayes RSA 1:31:06.35

20 Benjamin Maehler RSA 1:32:48.49