Joburg DA ready to welcome back councillor Fazel Jaffer from PA

Jaffer resigned in February last year to join the Patriotic Alliance.

JOHANNESBURG - The DA in Joburg said that it would welcome councillor Fazel Jaffer back to the party on Tuesday.

Jaffer resigned in February last year to join the Patriotic Alliance.

DA leaders in Joburg are expected to head to Eldorado Park later on Tuesday to formally welcome him back.

Jaffer, a former Eldorado Park ward councillor, has decided to return to the DA.

He left for the Patriotic Alliance last year where he was publicly welcomed by party president, Gayton McKenzie.

Jaffer said he left the DA because he felt the Patriotic Alliance had a better vision for the upliftment of Eldorado Park.

However, when the PA in Joburg began working with the African National Congress (ANC), Jaffer said he then decided to return to the DA.

"When I joined politics in 2009, one of my objectives was to help the PA to remove the ANC from power," Jaffer said.

The DA, which has lost a number of members to the Patriotic Alliance in different regions across the country, said it wanted to reclaim its councillors.