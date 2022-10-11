Home Affairs abandons bid to stop Naidoo from executing Riky Rick's estate

Naidoo, the mother of Makhado’s children, had sought to prove that their union was equivalent to a marriage.

JOHANNESBURG - The Home Affairs Department has abandoned its bid to stop the life partner of musician Ricardo "Riky Rick" Makhado from being appointed executor of his estate.

The department was opposed to Bianca Naidoo being recognised as his legal wife.

Naidoo, his partner of nine years and the mother of Makhado’s children, had sought to prove that their union was equivalent to a marriage and was recognised by both their families.

Makhado, popularly known as Ricky Rick, died in February this year.

Without a will, the master of the court has had to determine an executor for Makhado’s estate.

Naidoo had sought to take that position uncontested by Makhado’s family but their marital status has come into question.

Naidoo and Makhado’s family agree that the two were as good as married when he died and she should be recognised as his spouse.

However, Home Affairs opposed this - insisting that she be declared the permanent opposite sex life partner instead.

Specialist family lawyer Beverly Clark explains what the implications of this are.

"What our courts have done is, they have said that the word spouse in Intestate Succession Act and the Maintenance of Surviving Spouses Act must be read to include permanent life partners who have undertaken reciprocal duties of support to each other during the duration of their relationship."

Clark said this only applies in the event of death.

As the permanent life partner, Naidoo will now be appointed executor of Makhado’s estate.