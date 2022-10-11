Go

Hawks raid in NW nets 20 illegal miners, weapons cache

The 20 suspects are expected to make their first appearance in the Stilfontein Magistrates Court on Wednesday and the Hawks said that more arrests were expected.

Police sort through firearms and other items seized in a raid in Stilfontein in the North West on 10 October 2022. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have dealt a major blow to illegal mining operations, arresting 20 suspects while raiding a shaft at Stilfontein in the North West.

The Hawks said the operation followed weeks of surveillance.

Officers seized 24 firearms, including 15 AK47s, explosives and money.

Police management are set to visit the area on Tuesday.

Law enforcement have been focusing on clearing areas used by so-called zama zamas or illegal miners over the past few months.

The rape of eight women during a film shoot at a mine dump earlier this year has seen the police focus on illegal mining throughout Gauteng and North West.

But the illegal activity has continued despite the crackdown.

At the weekend, there were concerns that an abandoned mine shaft had collapsed near Voortrekker Road in Benoni.

It's still not known how many illegal miners may have been underground at the time or whether some managed to escape.

