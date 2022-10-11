Former presidents of UCT Convocation call for unity

Council chairperson Babalwa Ngonyama and Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng have been accused of misrepresenting reasons why UCT's deputy vice-chancellor left the institution.

CAPE TOWN - Former presidents of the University of Cape Town Convocation have called for unity within the council and the UCT community.

There have been reports of leadership troubles at the institution.

Council chairperson, Babalwa Ngonyama, and Vice-Chancellor, Mamokgethi Phakeng, have been accused of misrepresenting reasons why UCT's deputy vice-chancellor left the institution.

Professor Lis Lange left UCT in March.

The three former UCT Convocation presidents, Barney Pityana, Lorna Houston and Eddy Maloka, met virtually this past weekend.

They urged UCT’s leadership to "avoid the temptation of defensiveness and sweeping challenges under rugs at the cost of finding solutions".

In addition, the trio asked that the council unify and seek a lasting solution to the institution's problems.

In a statement, council chairperson, Babalwa Ngonyama, said the past two weeks at the campus had been challenging, with a potential for significant damage to the university’s reputation, stability and academic credibility.

Ngonyama has called for an independent, external probe into alleged governance failures at the institution.