Eldos residents vow to continue campout until CoJ has plan to tackle grievances

JOHANNESBURG - A group of Eldorado Park residents said they will continue to camp outside the local police station until Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero brings a solid plan for their grievances.

Morero and his newly appointed executive visited the community that has been staging a sleepout for 29 days.

They said they are not safe in their homes after several shootings were reported in the area in recent weeks.

"We've got our MMC for Public Safety and Jack Sekwaila now Jack will help us develop a package together with the MEC of Safety. There are things that are within our control as JMPD which we can do to help deal with safety issues," Mayor Morero said.

Dada Morero’s stop in Eldorado Park is his first since he was appointed to the position of mayor.

He has taken the opportunity to introduce his cabinet and to tell the people of Eldorado Park what each MMC will do for them.

But community activist Dereleen James is not convinced.

"I think back to then and we were non the wiser but right now we believe seeing is believing, so we are accustomed to the promises, so, unfortunately, where we are at and based on the experience, we can not take their word for it. We want to see the plan on paper, we wait until next week Friday," James said.

Despite community members cheering as Morero and Council speaker Colleen Makhubele addressed them, James and others say they will continue living in their tent, called the White House, for at least another week.