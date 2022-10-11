DA denies bribery claims levelled by Action SA leader Herman Mashaba

Mashaba alleges that the DA's top brass approached councillor Shandy Singh and asked him to resign from his post in exchange for a position as a DA member.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance has denied allegations that it offered a position in the legislature to an Action SA ward councillor in the Newcastle municipality.

This follows news that Action SA president Herman Mashaba laid criminal charges against the DA's top leadership alleging bribery.

Mashaba alleges that the DA's top brass approached councillor Shandy Singh and asked him to resign from his post in exchange for a position as a DA member in the Kwa-Zulu Natal legislature.

The DA's national spokesperson, Cilliers Brink says the party has never offered a position to Singh.

"These allegations are baseless and pretty cynical and I think you can judge that by the fact that Action SA have not been able to produce a shred of evidence", says Brink.