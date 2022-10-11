Cosatu: Scrap vulgar and tone deaf perks for Cabinet ministers

The labour federation said it was insensitive that well-paid Cabinet ministers did not have to pay for water and electricity at their official residences.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union federation Cosatu has demanded the scrapping of what it calls the “vulgar and tone deaf” perks for Cabinet ministers.

This follows President Cyril Ramaphosa quietly signing off on the special provision in April.

Union federation Cosatu said that it was shocked by reports showing that taxpayers pay for water and electricity used by Cabinet members at their official residences.

In a statement, spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said this was “shameful and scandalous” considering that millions of poor South Africans were struggling with the escalating cost of living.



He said that it was extremely insensitive for this administration to “cushion” the members of the executive while imposing extreme sacrifices on the workers and the unemployed.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) said that it would be putting pressure on President Ramaphosa to scrap the free water and electricity provision for ministers.

It also wants the ministerial handbook which, governs other perks for ministers, to be done away with.