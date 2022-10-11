CoCT: Measures in place for minimal disruptions during Cape Town Marathon

Sunday's Sanlam Cape Town Marathon is a candidate to be part of the Abbott World Marathon Majors alongside six of the largest and most renowned marathons in the world.

The candidacy comes with a revised route that will see traffic interruptions in some areas this coming weekend.

The flagship 42.2-kilometre marathon, taking place on Sunday, will be the first year of the race evaluation.

Some 18,000 runners will compete.

The evaluation process will continue over the next three years and if successful, Cape Town will become part of the Majors in 2025 - joining Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago and New York.

The City of Cape Town's JP Smith. "The city's events coordinating committee has been working with the marathon organisers for months on the plans for this event, putting in place mitigating measures to ensure minimal disruptions to people's lives during the race. Our traffic officials will be deployed in the critical intersections and will be working with race marshals along the route to ensure that motorists as well as residents can move through various detours."