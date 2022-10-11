Cele vows to return to Stilfontein with answers on illegal mines, police
JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele on Tuesday promised the Stilfontein community in the North West that he would return with answers to some of their concerns.
Cele addressed community leaders outside the local police station moments before making his way to an abandoned mine shaft where 20 illegal miners were arrested on Monday.
[ZAMA ZAMA] The war on #illegalmining continues this time, the NW #Hawks raided a mine shaft in Stilfontein. @SAPoliceService arrested 20 suspects & seized 15 AK47s, scores of hunting rifles shotguns and boxes full of ammunition, explosives and an undisclosed amount of money. pic.twitter.com/iD8CoNYDilLirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) October 10, 2022
Residents told Cele about their concerns, including cable theft.
They also made damning allegations against local police, claiming they are in cahoots with illegal miners.
Cele vowed to get a team to investigate community concerns: “Two weeks won’t be a very long time to come back and meet the community in full force.”