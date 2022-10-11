ActionSA lays criminal complaint against KZN DA for allegedly bribing councillor

He claimed the meeting was attended by DA leader John Steenhuisen, KZN leader Francois Rodgers and the provincial chairperson, Dean Macpherson, among others.

Mashaba said this formed part of the DA's bid to snatch the ward from ActionSA through a by-election.

“That is putting the councillor in a very difficult situation. I told the caucus leader [on Monday] that he is in a predicament because the money is good,” Mashaba said.