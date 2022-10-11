ActionSA lays criminal complaint against KZN DA for allegedly bribing councillor
Party leader Herman Mashaba said councillor Shandy Singh was offered a position in the KZN legislature by the DA's top brass in exchange for his defection to the party.
JOHANNESBURG - Action South Africa (SA) on Tuesday laid a criminal complaint against the Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal for allegedly bribing its councillor in the Newcastle Municipality.
"We call upon the DA to place the residents of Newcastle ahead of any personal efforts to settle political scores with ActionSA."- @ME_Beaumonthttps://t.co/QuNIz3gaSOActionSA (@Action4SA) October 11, 2022
He claimed the meeting was attended by DA leader John Steenhuisen, KZN leader Francois Rodgers and the provincial chairperson, Dean Macpherson, among others.
Mashaba said this formed part of the DA's bid to snatch the ward from ActionSA through a by-election.
“That is putting the councillor in a very difficult situation. I told the caucus leader [on Monday] that he is in a predicament because the money is good,” Mashaba said.