20 people, some high-profile kingpins, arrested for alleged illegal mining in NW

JOHANNESBURG - Police minister Bheki Cele said he believes several high-profile kingpins were among those arrested during a takedown operation on illegal mining Stilfontein in the North West province.

20 people were arrested on Monday when police pounced on an abandoned mine shaft in the small mining town.

Two dozen firearms were confiscated as well as boxes of ammunition and explosives.

The police minister visited the crime scene on Tuesday afternoon.

Cele conceded that the police department can not take down illegal mining operations on its own.

He said Home Affairs, as well as the department of mineral resources and energy are an important part of efforts to drive out these criminal syndicates.

13 Basotho nationals, five South Africans and a Zimbabwean are among the 20 suspects expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Meanwhile Cele added he is in talks with the mining sector to find a solution that will prevent unused mines from being the hub of illegal activity.

“The owners of the mines, as they leave these mines, they should not just leave these things hanging.’’

Cele has vowed to return to the mining town with tangible solutions.