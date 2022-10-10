Zuma thanks supporters for standing by him on contempt court case

Zuma expressed satisfaction with the support he received after last year's Constitutional Court judgment, which sentenced him to 15 months in prison for failing to appear before the Zondo commission into state capture.

PIETERMARITZBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma on Monday broke his silence since being released from the correctional services system earlier in October for his contempt of court case.

He addressed a crowd of his supporters outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court where his private prosecution of state advocate Billy Downer and News24 journalist Karyn Maughan case was heard.

Zuma was in court as an applicant after he summoned Downer and Maughan.

But when spoke to the crowd outside the court, he also expressed gratitude to those who supported him during the time of his arrest.

“I want to thank you all for what you did because you showed that no one could be unjust under your watch. As people of South Africa, you should also show such support to others too,” Zuma said.

The matter will return to court next year.