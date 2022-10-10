Zuma's private prosecution case against Maughan & Downer postponed

The case relates to what the former president has described as the “leaking” of a “confidential” medical note submitted to the court as part of a postponement application in his corruption case.

JOHANNESBURG - State advocate Billy Downer and News24 journalist Karyn Maughan made their first appearance at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday to answer to the private prosecution former president Jacob Zuma has instituted against them.

It was a brief appearance, which saw the case postponed until early next year pending the finalisation of bids from Downer and Maughan to have the summonses they were served with last month set aside.

The note was filed with the court and forms part of the public record as a result.

Judge Piet Koen - who is presiding over the corruption case - in ruling on Zuma’s failed special plea challenging Downer’s title to prosecute, also found that the note didn’t contain anything significantly confidential.

But Zuma believes the revelation of the medical note amounts to a breach of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Act.

He opened a case against Downer - the lead prosecutor in his corruption case - with the police last year but the NPA in April announced it had taken a decision not to prosecute due to insufficient evidence, writing off the charges levelled against the veteran prosecutor as baseless and unsustainable.

Zuma has now decided to prosecute him - together with Maughan - privately.

In the summons, Zuma has accused Downer of two counts of contravening section 41 (6) (a) of the NPA Act -

essentially disclosing information he acquired in the scope of his duties as a prosecutor without the National

Director of Public Prosecutions’ permission.

He hasn’t argued Downer gave Maughan the document in question, but rather that Downer sanctioned advocate

Andrew Breitenbach - who was on brief for the NPA - to do so.

Zuma has accused Maughan of contravening section 41 (6) (b) - disclosing the contents of a document in the possession of the prosecuting authority without the National Director of Public Prosecution’s (NDPP) permission when she reported on the note.

The former president has listed 21 witnesses whom he intends to call in the matter, including Justice Minister

Ronald Lamola, NDPP Shamilla Batohi, KwaZulu-Natal DPP Elaine Zungu and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Downer and Maughan have both responded with review applications in which they want the summonses set aside as an abuse of the court process.

Downer said Zuma was simply “repackaging” the accusations the former president levelled against him in his failed special plea challenging his title to prosecute.

“The purpose of this application is to put a stop to the private prosecution because it is an obvious abuse of the process of this court, driven by Mr Zuma's ulterior purpose to discredit me as his prosecutor. It has all the hallmarks of just another play in Mr Zuma's Stalingrad tactic,” he said in his papers.

Maughan, meanwhile, argued that Zuma never secured a nolle prosequi certificate – which confirms the NPA’s decision not to prosecute - to entitle him to institute a private prosecution against her - only Downer.

“The summons is a gross abuse of court process. It has been obtained against Ms Maughan for the ulterior purpose of intimidating and harassing her and preventing her from freely doing her job as a journalist - reporting on Mr

Zuma's criminal trial. This ulterior purpose is apparent from the numerous public comments made by representatives and close associates of Mr Zuma put up by Ms Maughan; from the contents of Mr Zuma’s answering affidavit; from the fact that there are absolutely no prospects of success in respect of the charges laid against Ms Maughan; and the absence of any injury to Mr Zuma as a result of Ms Maughan’s conduct,” her papers read,

“Mr Zuma’s prosecution of Ms Maughan also constitutes a violation of Mr Zuma’s duty to respect the right to a free media, protected under s16(1) of the Constitution.”

She also argued Zuma lacked standing to institute the private prosecution in terms of the Criminal Procedure Act.

“He has no substantial and peculiar interest in the issue of the trial since he has personally suffered no injury as a consequence of the offence he alleges Ms Maughan has committed”.

Downer had also filed an application seeking to increase the security Zuma had put up for the trial from R90,000 to R1 million.

The court heard on Monday, though, that the parties had settled - with Zuma agreeing to put up R500,000.

It also heard the review application Maughan brought challenging her prosecution - which was initially expected to be heard on Monday - would instead be heard later in the year together with Downer’s.

And so the private prosecution was postponed until 2 February 2023, pending the outcome of these two applications.

In the meantime, though, Zuma’s corruption case returns to court next week.

It was last postponed pending the outcome of Zuma’s Constitutional Court appeal against former Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) president Mandisa Maya’s dismissal of an application he had lodged with her to try to get her to reconsider his failed special plea challenging Downer’s title to prosecute him.

Two other SCA judges dismissed an appeal bid out of hand.

The Constitutional Court has now dismissed that case but it’s not likely to be the end of the matter as the court has said Zuma can still appeal the original ruling.

Zuma is also likely to ask the court to stay his corruption case until the private prosecution has been finalised.