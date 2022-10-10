Zuma puts up R500k as security as Downer, Maughan matter postponed to February

The case got underway in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of State advocate, Billy Downer, and News24 journalist Karyn Maughan will return to court next year.

Last month, Zuma served the two summonses to appear in court for private prosecution.

He alleges they breached the NPA Act when the State shared a doctor’s note, which was filed with the court as part of Zuma’s corruption trial, with Maughan.

They made their first appearance in the dock on Monday.

Downer and Maughan have launched various applications since they were served.

They’ve both launched review applications in which they want the summonses set aside as an abuse of the court process.

Downer had also filed an application seeking to increase the security Zuma had put up for the trial from R90,000 to R1 million.

The court heard on Monday that the issue of the security had now been settled, with the parties agreeing to Zuma’s offer to put up R500,000.

The other two applications are yet to be finalised, though.

Maughan’s review application was expected to be heard on Monday but was removed from the roll. Maughan and Downers' applications are expected to be heard later in the year.

So the private prosecution has been postponed until 2 February, pending the finalisation of these applications.