Zuma puts up additional R500k as security in Downer, Maughan matter

The case got underway in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma has put up an additional R500,000 as security for his private prosecution of State advocate, Billy Downer, and News24 journalist Karyn Maughan.

It centres on a doctor’s note which was submitted to the court during the course of Zuma’s corruption trial and which was shared with Maughan by the State.

Zuma’s accused Downer, the lead prosecutor in his corruption trial, and Maughan of breaching the NPA Act.

Downer had filed an application seeking to increase the security Zuma had put down from R90,000 to R1 million.

The court heard on Monday, though, that the parties had settled and agreed to meet in the middle.

It also heard the urgent application Maughan had brought challenging her prosecution, will not be heard on Monday, as initially planned, but rather later in the year, together with a similar application Downer has launched.

The case is currently being stood down.

It’s expected to resume shortly.