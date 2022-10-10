Zuma has slim chance of removing advocate Downer from corruption case: expert

Downer made his first appearance for the private prosecution alongside News24 journalist Karyn Maughan in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - It’s a bolshy bid but if successful, private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer could see former president Jacob Zuma getting what he’s always wanted, the veteran state prosecutor’s removal from his corruption case.

Zuma has instituted a private prosecution against the two, accusing them of contravening the National Prosecuting Authority Act in connection with allegations that the State “leaked” a “confidential” doctor’s note that was filed with the court in his corruption case to Maughan.

The case has now been postponed until next year.

This is pending the finalisation of applications Downer and Maughan have brought to review and set aside the summonses with which they were served.

It looks like there’s still a way to go before there’s any finality in the case.

But should Zuma be successful in the end, legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala said it could impact his corruption case.

“The question would be, from the NPA, do you want someone who is a lead prosecutor that has a criminal record, is it even allowed in terms of the NPA Act and code of conduct?”

Advocate Paul Hoffman said in this event, Downer wouldn’t be able to continue on the prosecution team.

“If it were successful then Downer will have to be replaced as the prosecutor in the case and will not be able to appear on behalf of the State.”

He believes, however, that Zuma’s chances are slim to none: “It really is last chance saloons, Stalingrad strategy on steroids. It actually comes close to being an abuse of process.”

The review applications Downer and Maughan have launched are expected to be heard in December and the private prosecution is to return to court in February next year.