WC govt urges striking Transnet staff to return to work to save economy

The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) joined United Transport & Allied Trade Union (Untu) on Monday in their protest following a wage dispute with their employer.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government said on Monday that Transnet operations must take priority as businesses and the economy will suffer if the strike continues.

Both unions rejected Transnet’s 1.5% offer made last week.

Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC Mireille Wenger said workers' jobs might also be severely affected by the strike.

“The Western Cape government, through its Department of Economic Development and Tourism, has offered support in helping ensure that these business continuity plans are implemented and that affected businesses receive information so that exporters and importers continue to ship over this time. In the end, it is our citizens who will suffer the consequences of a disruptive strike,” she said.

Wenger warns nearly half a million jobs in the western cape could be affected if the strike continues.