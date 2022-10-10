UCT governance crisis: Council chair calls for private external probe

The university has been in the spotlight over the past two weeks over claims Ngonyama and the campus' vice-chancellor professor Mamokgethi Phakeng misrepresented reasons why UCT's deputy vice-chancellor professor Lis Lang left the institution.

CAPE TOWN - University of Cape Town (UCT) council chairperson Babalwa Ngonyama on Monday called for an independent external probe into alleged governance failures at the institution.

Lang departed from the university in March.

Earlier this month, the council resolved to launch an internal probe into the matter. However, Ngonyama has called for an external investigation led by a retired judge.

Campus spokesperson Elijah Moholola said: “There will be an ordinary sitting of council on Saturday (15 October) that has always been scheduled as a normal meeting. In that meeting, we expect the chair council will officially table this call, then council will deliberate on it and apply their minds and decide whether they want to resolve [and] adopt that as a formal resolution of council.”

Moholola said the investigating panel's terms of reference must still be formulated: “First, we have to go through the council meeting and council agreeing to head this call by the chair to go the independent route.”