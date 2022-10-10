The Cradle of Humankind brings visitors face to face with origins of humans

'Face to face' is an exhibition currently showing at the Maropeng Cradle of Humankind and it seeks to bring visitors closer to the lives of hominins found in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - The Maropeng Visitor Centre has launched a temporary exhibit, Face to Face, which highlights the collaboration between art and science by providing a look into the lives of extinct hominins found in the surrounding area.

Through art and science, paleoartist John Gurche presents a chance for visitors to compare face-to-face the bust reconstructions of Australopithecus sediba and Homo naledi from skull and skeleton to face and body with relatives of humankind through science and art.

During an interview on Inside EWN, Gauteng Tourism Head of Marketing and spokesperson, Barba Gaoganediwe, said that there could not have been a better place to host the exhibition.

“The Maropeng Cradle of Humankind is one of South Africa’s top 10 world heritage sites and it is the home of many hominins that have been found in the place by our own renowned scientists. Going to visit the site will be a way to pay homage to human ancestry.”

He also added that the exhibition is not only a site for economic growth but an educational site as well.

“The entire experience forms part of the school curriculum. As we take our children to these sites, we are not only contributing to the economy but their learning as they prepare for exams.”

Apart from the Face to Face exhibition, visitors can explore a number of sites within the Maropeng Cradle of Humankind as new sites continue to be revealed, cementing South Africa as an incredible country for scientific value and tourism attraction.

