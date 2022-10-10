SACP: Only Solution to load shedding crisis is to build new power stations

The party said the coal power plants the country relied on were reaching their lifespan, which explained the frequent breakdowns.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) said on Monday the only solution to Eskom's load shedding crisis is to build new power stations.

SACP spokesperson Alex Mashilo said Eskom's stations were also not in a state to accommodate the demand.

Eskom has been implementing rolling blackouts for more than 120 days since the beginning of the year.

Mashilo said building a new fleet of power stations is the responsibility of the government, not the private sector.

“The government must do it, l we need new power stations to meet the electricity needs. The government must do it,” Mashilo added.