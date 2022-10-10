WHO: COVID-19 created global crisis for mental health

The WHO said that estimates put the rise in both anxiety and depressive disorders at more than 25% during the first year of the pandemic, while services have been severely disrupted and the treatment gap for mental health conditions has widened.

CAPE TOWN - Ten October marks World Mental Health Day and the theme for this year is "make mental health and wellbeing a global priority for all."

The day is set aside every year to raise awareness around the world and to mobilise efforts to support those experiencing mental health issues.

The World Health Organization said that the COVID-19 pandemic had created a global crisis for mental health, fueling short and long-term stresses and undermining the mental health of millions.

The WHO said that estimates put the rise in both anxiety and depressive disorders at more than 25% during the first year of the pandemic, while services have been severely disrupted and the treatment gap for mental health conditions has widened.

The WHO said that services, skills and funding remained in short supply and fell far below what was needed, especially in low- and middle-income countries.