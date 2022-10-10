Minister Zulu: Number of recipients for R350 relief grant down to 7.5 million

The number of recipients was more than 10.5 million in the previous cycle.

JOHANNESBURG - Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu said on Monday that the number of recipients for the R350 social relief of distress grant dropped to 7.5 million.

The substantial drop follows a change in the qualification criteria, with applicants having to pass a R624 means test threshold to qualify.

This means applicants can’t earn above the threshold.

Zulu said while the qualification criteria had been tightened, government remained committed to eradicating poverty.

The R350 grant was introduced at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to provide relief to indigent communities.

“Many of the things that our people talk to us about are issues we are aware of. We just have to make sure that we implement and make sure that our budgets speak to the programmes we have and that our programmes also speak to the challenges that we have.”