Maughan's application to have Zuma summons struck off court roll stood down

DURBAN - News24 journalist Karyn Maughan’s application to have her summons by former President Jacob Zuma struck off the roll has been stood down.

This is to have consultation with the Pietermaritzburg High Court judge president.

Maughan wants Zuma’s summons removed from the court roll as he intends to prosecute her for publishing information about his medical note which were allegedly leaked to her by State advocate, Billy Downer.

The matter will only proceed after both the defence and applicant in the matter get a response of whether it could be heard together.

Both parties are in agreement.