JSC to interview candidates for positions on WC, NW court benches

JOHANNESBURG - The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) will continue interviewing candidates for appointment to the country’s superior courts on Monday, with judgeships on the North West and Western Cape benches still up for grabs.

The commission’s October interviews kicked off last week.

By the time they’ve concluded, this round of interviews will have seen a total of 42 candidates vying for 20 positions taking the hot seat.

The commission’s already announced its picks for the majority of the positions that are currently available, including five spots on the Supreme Court of Appeal’s bench as well as the judge president of Limpopo and the judge president of KwaZulu-Natal.

The commission’s attention turns to the North West and the Western Cape on Monday.

Proceedings are expected to kick off with an interview for the position of deputy judge president of the North West. Only one candidate, Judge Tebogo Djaje, has her hat in the ring for that post.

After the commission’s finished with Djaje, it’ll then be interviewing three candidates for one vacancy for an ordinary judge on the North West High Court’s bench.

And the day will wrap up with interviews for appointment to the Western Cape High Court bench, with four candidates vying for one position there.

Monday is the last day of interviews for appointment to the country’s courts. On Tuesday, though, the commission will be interviewing candidates for the position of water tribunal chairperson.