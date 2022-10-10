Joburg police arrest man after 6 bodies found in building

Police are investigating the possibility that the bodies may be those of sex workers who went missing in the area.

CAPE TOWN - Police have discovered six bodies at a panel beating shop in central Johannesburg.

A man, who lives in the building, has been arrested.

Police are investigating the possibility that the bodies may be those of sex workers who went missing in the area.

It is believed that the victims were killed a long while ago.

Police spokesperson Brenda Muridili: "The police in Johannesburg apprehended a 21-year-old for murder following the discovery of six bodies in a building on Sunday, 9 October 2022. The police were called to the building due to a foul smell coming from one of the rooms in the building."

Muridili said that officers first stumbled on the body of a woman who was last seen alive with the suspect earlier this month.

They then made another grim discovery.

"Upon questioning the suspects, the police went back to the building and five more bodies were discovered outside the building where there is a workshop and rubbish dumpsters. Unfortunately, the other five bodies were at a late stage of decomposition. They will be subjected to forensic analysis for identification."