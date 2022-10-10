Here are the road closures for this weekend's Sanlam Cape Town Marathon

The City of Cape Town will proudly present this marathon to running enthusiasts from around the world.

The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon takes place on 15 and 16 October 2022.

Consisting of a 42.2km route, the marathon is a prestigious global city race open to a whole spectrum of running enthusiasts from elite athletes to social runners.

The below road closures will be in effect from 11 October until 17 October 2022.

