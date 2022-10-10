Govt prepares for dispute resolution process with civil servant unions

The 21-days prescribed by the constitution of the Bargaining Council for unions to consider government's salary increase offer officially lapsed on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Government said it's preparing for a dispute resolution process with trade unions representing workers in the public sector.

While trade unions such as the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) broke ranks with their fellow Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) affiliates and accepted the government's 7.5% wage increase offer, the majority of labour organisations representing public servants have declared a dispute.

The government's 7.5% wage increase offer included a R1,000 non-pensionable cash allowance for this financial year across all salary levels.

The allowance - which amounts to 4.5% was packaged with a 3% pensionable wage increase offer across the board.

In addition, a 1.5% pay progression was also offered to a section of public servants.

The Department of Public Service and Administration’s spokesperson, Moses Mushe, said the government's exploring its options for the dispute resolution process after its offer lapsed.

“Government might table an offer again and if there are agreements again, then maybe it should run for another 21 days while unions are mandating their members,” Mushe said.

The government previously argued that making further concessions to the demands of trade unions would negatively impact plans to hire more public servants.