Civil society groups launch campaign against proposed Electoral Amendment Bill

CAPE TOWN - A group of civil society organisations has launched a nationwide campaign against the proposed Electoral Amendment Bill before Parliament.

Organisations including the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, Rivonia Circle and the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution gathered in Parktown, Johannesburg on Monday.

They argue that the current Electoral Amendment Bill is unfair and will put the 2024 general elections at risk if it is not changed.

The Electoral Amendment Bill calls for independent candidates to receive around 8,000 signatures before standing for elections while political parties only require 1,000 signatures.

Some civil society organisations who gathered in Johannesburg said this was unjust.

Lukhona Mnguni from the Rivonia Circle said: “The politicians are self-serving, and we are now going to communities to inform them about the danger of this current trajectory.”

Zaakirah Vadi from Defend our Democracy said they do not want Members of Parliament to sign the bill into law.

“We call on political parties to ensure that their MPs know why this bill is unfair.”

The organisations which also include My Vote Counts have planned several protests, pickets and workshops across the country over the next two months.