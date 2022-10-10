Burundi's Bimenyimana scores three penalties in Kaizer Chiefs win

The 24-year-old forward achieved the rare feat by sending goalkeeper Sage Stephens the wrong way three times in the space of 11 minutes either side of half-time.

JOHANNESBURG - Burundian Caleb Bimenyimana scored a hat-trick for Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday by converting three penalties in a 3-1 South African Premiership triumph over Stellenbosch in Cape Town.

Stellenbosch had taken the lead after 29 minutes when Nhlanhla Mgaga punished blunders by two Chiefs' players close to their goal.

Bimenyimana levelled in the fourth minute of first half added time, put the visitors ahead on 49 minutes and completed his treble seven minutes later.

His hat-trick enabled him to share first place in the Premiership Golden Boot race on six goals with Namibian Peter Shalulile from Mamelodi Sundowns.

"I am here to score goals," said a confident Bimenyimana, who was surprisingly overlooked for the man-of-the-match award despite his feat.

"It does not matter who scores or how the goals come as long as we achieve victories and start winning trophies again.

Johannesburg-based Chiefs have won a record 54 major domestic trophies since being formed in 1970, but none in the past seven seasons.

Stellenbosch were handicapped by having to stage the fixture 40 kilometres (25 miles) from their small home ground in the Cape winelands.

League officials switched the match to the much larger Cape Town Stadium after a previous match between the clubs this season in Stellenbosch ended in chaos with fans invading the pitch.

Securing maximum points lifted Chiefs one place to fourth after 10 rounds, two points behind defending champions Sundowns, who were involved in the CAF Champions League on Sunday.

Record 12-time Premiership winners Sundowns have 19 points, promoted Richards Bay 18, SuperSport United and Chiefs 17 each and Orlando Pirates 15.

Richards Bay did well to force a 0-0 draw with Pirates in Soweto on Saturday after having Siyanda Msani sent off late in the first half for a studs-up tackle on Nigerian Olisa Ndah.

"The red card changed everything. We could not get close to Pirates' goalmouth after being reduced to 10 men so I am satisfied with a point," said Bay co-coach Vasili Manousakis.