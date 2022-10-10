Bonteheuwel teen dies in hospital after being hit by drunk, unlicenced driver

Ward councilor Angus McKenzie says Tatum Hendricks was knocked with such impact that her body was flung on top of the roof of a house.

CAPE TOWN - A young woman hit allegedly by an unlicenced driver in Bonteheuwel on Sunday has died in hospital.

It's all the suburb's residents have been talking about.

Ward councilor Angus McKenzie says, its alleged the driver had stolen his father's car and drove the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

He apparently crashed into a gate and then proceeded to speed down Bonteheuwel Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle, knocking the deceased 18-year-old, Tatum Hendricks, and another man.

"An unknown off-duty paramedic worked to keep her alive until emergency services arrived on the scene. She was transported to the hospital with the other pedestrian, as well as the driver, who needed to be cut out of the vehicle. Our deepest condolences goes out to the family and close friends after she was declared dead after 2am this morning."

McKenzie said that after hitting the pedestrians, the car then ploughed into two properties along Bluegum Avenue.