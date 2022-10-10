As water restrictions kick in, Tshwane residents left very frustrated

Rand Water is implementing stage 2 water restrictions that have affected both Johannesburg and the capital.

JOHANNESBURG - As Tshwane residents enter the fourth day of water restrictions, many say that dried-up taps have become part of their everyday lives.

The province has been battling water shortages amid a heatwave, with officials saying that consumption remains worryingly high.

"This is very frustrating, we are frustrated every day. We are tired," one resident said.

The City of Tshwane has been experiencing water shortages in its reservoirs over the last week, but some residents say this is nothing new.

One woman, who lives in Magaliesburg, said that water supply had become a luxury for them.

"The sad part is that even when there are water cuts, we're not even informed prior [to it being implement]. It's just very frustrating," she said.

The city is pleading with residents not to use irrigation systems or hosepipes for gardening or for the washing of cars until the province’s reservoirs have recovered.