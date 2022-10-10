ANC MP Mohai accuses opposition parties of bullying over Phala Phala matter

He accused them of attacking both democracy and President Cyril Ramaphosa in an attempt to 'force' Ramaphosa to account for the Phala Phala matter, despite the matter already being under investigation.

CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) parliamentary caucus chairperson Seiso Mohai on Monday attacked opposition parties, accusing them of “coercion and bullying” during their disruptions of National Assembly sittings.

He accused them of attacking both democracy and President Cyril Ramaphosa in an attempt to “force” Ramaphosa to account for the Phala Phala matter, despite the matter already being under investigation.

Mohai likened certain opposition parties to those led by fascist leaders such as Mussolini and Hitler.

In a lengthy statement, Mohai was very critical of opposition parties, singling out the Economic Freedom Fighters and what he called the “racist Democratic Alliance and Freedom Front Plus”.

Mohai’s statement followed a recent motion by opposition parties to create an ad hoc committee to investigate the Phala Phala scandal, which was blocked by the ANC.

Mohai said that by disrupting National Assembly sittings to force the president to account on a matter still under investigation by state agencies, opposition parties “have taken a leaf out of Mussolini and Hitler’s playbook”.

He said minority opposition political parties with less than a third of seats in the National Assembly wanted to dominate through “coercion and bullying” like early fascist movements.

Mohai said there were more pressing matters to be addressed like fuel prices, public infrastructure and passing consequential legislation.