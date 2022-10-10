After successful take over of JHB, ANC now sets eyes on Ekurhuleni, Mogale City

On Monday, Joburg Mayor Dada Morero’s executive committee was sworn in, comprising four ANC MMCs and six others representing its smaller coalition partners.

JOHANNESBURG - Following the successful bid to take over Johannesburg, the African National Congress (ANC) has set its eyes not only on just Ekurhuleni but Mogale City as well.

The African Independent Congress, Patriotic Alliance, African Transformation Movement and Al Jama-ah also got a piece of the pie.

The ANC in Gauteng had been negotiating with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) for some time, with insiders claiming this could see the two sharing responsibilities in both Mogale City and Ekurhuleni.

The ANC’s relationship with smaller parties in Johannesburg will not necessarily find expression in other metros in Gauteng.

The party only needed the help of the EFF to gain a majority in both Mogale City and in Ekurhuleni.

Meanwhile, councillors are waiting for the green light in order to put a motion of no confidence in the respective mayors on the table.

The talks may see the EFF fielding mayoral committee members for the first time or even taking up mayorships in one of Gauteng’s metros.

But there’s no timeline as yet, with insiders at the provincial level arguing that it was too hard to pin down when exactly a move will be made to remove Democratic Alliance coalition governments.

Eyewitness News also understands ActionSA MMCs in Ekurhuleni had started to prepare for an early exit from office.