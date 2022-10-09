'We're stopping the stealing of money,' Ramaphosa to FS community

The president made the remarks during a Letsema campaign in Welkom on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured residents of Matjhabeng in the Free State that the party is rooting out corruption in their municipality.

The party president made the remarks during a Letsema campaign he led in the province on Saturday.

Ramaphosa said the campaign aims to strengthen the ruling party’s connection with the people and renew its social contract with residents across communities in the country.

He has previously led similar campaigns in the Northern Cape and Mpumalanga.

READ:READ: ANC Northern Cape reiterates call for second term for Ramaphosa at the party's helm

The ANC president promised residents of Matjhabeng that corruption will no longer hamper service delivery.

“We are stopping the stealing of money. There will be enough money to make sure that there is proper service delivery right here in Matjhabeng.”

“We are going to make sure we clean up our municipalities, the premier is committed, the mayor is committed and at national government level, we are committed. We want to ensure that there is proper service delivery,” said Ramaphosa.