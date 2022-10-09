UNTU to participate in dispute resolution despite Monday’s strike

Transnet - which operates South Africa's freight rail network and all the country's ports, lost a bid to interdict the strike in the Johannesburg Labour Court.

JOHANNESBURG - The United National Transport Union (UNTU) said they would participate in dispute resolution despite the intensification of strike action on Monday.

UNTU - Transnet's biggest union started striking on Thursday over wage issues.

UNTU’s president, Steven Leshabana welcomed the judgment.

“The strike actually intensified because the other union, which is SATAWU, they are joining us on Monday. We are having a meeting with three CCMA commissioners who will be engaging with management through the CCMA on Monday from 13h00.”

UNTU and the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (SATAWU) both rejected Transnet's offer of a three to four percent wage increase, saying it was below annual inflation.

SATAWU’s Amanda Tshemese said there are mass protests and pickets planned across the country.

“We are very happy. We knew that the employer does not have a case, here, but because of its arrogance, it decided to go to court. We have more than 18, 000 members at Transnet and they are more than ready for Monday. We have been mobilising our members and workers throughout the country. On Monday, we’re going to be striking and picketing in all the provinces.”